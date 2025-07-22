KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –Preparation in Kanawha County Schools continues as officials work to find alternatives to school lunch items following a legislature vote earlier this year to ban several food dyes and preservatives from children’s meals.

In April, Governor Patrick Morrisey signed House Bill 2354 into law. The bill bans seven artificial dyes and two preservatives from school lunches, beginning of the 2025/2026 school year. The ban will be implemented statewide in 2028.

The law bans Red Dye No. 3 and No. 40, Yellow Dye No. 5 and No. 6, Blue Dye No. 1 and No. 2, Green Dye No.3; and the preservatives butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and propylparaben.

Kanawha County Schools Child Nutrition Executive Director Diane Miller said that over the past week, she has been in constant communication with vendors to find alternatives for several items on their menus.

“I just spent probably the last six, seven days working with vendors trying to find products to find products to comparably adjust our menus so that they’ll be the same variety that we were always accustomed to,” she said on MetroNews Talkline Tuesday.

Miller noted there are only six items that needed to be removed or reformulated to comply with the law. She said they are currently working with manufacturers to reformulate two cereals and the strawberry milk served to students.

Other items include their vanilla icing, pickles, and the pepperoni used in the school’s pepperoni rolls, which contained one of the banned preservatives. Miller explained that they have already switched to a turkey-based pepperoni for the rolls.

While Miller said they have been working with vendors in recent weeks, she noted that Kanawha County, along with other counties, began the transition in March during Spring Break, with guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education.

“It became a really good opportunity to stop ordering some of the foods that I knew weren’t going to be having in the summer or into the fall,” Miller said. “So, we started to eliminate one product at a time until we can come up with a few replacements.”

She noted that the switch to new items has become slightly more expensive due to the large quantities needed to supply the schools.

Miller added that ensuring students have access to nutritious foods during the school day is extremely important for staff.

“It’s so important to me and our staff and our cooks that we see it daily and so we want to have the best quality and what they (students) want and what recipe can we create,” she said.

The passage of this legislation is helping lead the way nationwide. In recent weeks, about 90% of ice cream manufacturers -as well as companies like Pepsi Co., Nestle, Heinz, and General Mills- have announced that they would be removing artificial dyes from their products.

Miller said she feels great knowing that West Virginia helped prompt this change, especially considering the potential benefits for children.

“If it is going to enable our students to eat more nutritiously, then I’m all for it and we will do what we need to do and work really hard for the students that want specific brands,” she said.

Students in Kanawha County are scheduled to return to school on August 15.