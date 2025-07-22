CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge issued a capias warrant Tuesday for a woman who failed to show up for a court hearing.

Amanda Holstein, 35, who was charged with stealing an ambulance in November 2023, was scheduled to appear for a status hearing Tuesday morning on a psychological examination. She didn’t show so Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dave Hardy issued a warrant for her arrest.

Holstein is accused of stealing an ambulance while paramedics were inside of a home in Dunbar.

Police said Holstein led authorites on a 20-minute pursuit onto I-77. She got off the interstate in the Tupper’s Creek area and drove through Sissonville. She was stopped by police on Ogden Hill Road.

Holstein was indicted last October on charges of grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing while DUI.