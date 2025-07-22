CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man that led police on a high-speed chase last year is heading to prison.

Antwaun Winbush, 45, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years and seven months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop for Winbush on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County, but Winbush refused to stop and tossed a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana out of his window. According to prosecutors, some of the drugs tossed out of Winbush’s vehicle struck the patrol car and was inhaled by the officer through air vents.

During the pursuit, Winbush narrowly avoided striking a number of vehicles before he lost control and wrecked. Once Winbush was arrested, more than 140 grams of a mixture containing meth was recovered from the roadway.

Winbush also has a decades-long criminal history that involves illegal substances, firearms and more.