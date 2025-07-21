KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says nine arrests were made last Thursday in eastern Kanawha County during a planned warrant sweep.

While no information was provided about the individuals arrested, a release from KCSO stated that the nine had outstanding warrants, “ranging from misdemeanor to felony charges.”

The sweep had a specific emphasis on the Chesapeake area, as the town is without a full-time police officer.

In a statement, Kanawha County Sheriff Joe Crawford said Chesapeake-area residents are not above the law because of the lack of officers.

“The goal of this sweep was to demonstrate to the residents of Chesapeake and surrounding communities that law and order will not be neglected. Our deputies will continue to maintain a strong presence and hold individuals accountable for their actions,” Crawford said.