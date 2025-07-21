PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. –A local manufacturing company is the latest to launch an apprenticeship program with support from the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMC).

MAMC is a U.S. Department of Labor- designated national apprenticeship hub that helps companies establish training programs to upskill employees and prepare for retirements or workforce turnover.

Putnam County- based company Diamond Electric launched its apprenticeship program last week during a ceremony at its facility in Eleanor. The company primarily manufactures automobile ignition coils for automotive clients, including Ford, Stellantis, Subaru, Toyota, and others. The company relocated its headquarters to West Virginia in December 2014.

“They started an industrial maintenance mechanic apprenticeship program,” Director of MAMC Derek Scarbro said. “And 17 of their employees are starting that training with us and they will be upskilling into these more difficult positions that are critical for that company and many like it.”

Scarbro said manufacturing jobs are in high demand, and it’s usually easy to find employment in the field. However, once individuals are hired, it’s important they have opportunities to continue their training.

He explained that apprenticeship programs support ongoing training while also serving as a mutual investment- by the company in its employees, and by employees in their company.

“Their investing time and money into their training and development, so their grooming them for really important roles inside these companies and these apprentices are committing to these companies because there starting a multi-year training program with the company,” Scarbro said.

He said it’s simply a continuation of training and workforce development within the companies- and a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Scarbro noted that the center is currently in its 35th year of supporting businesses and has helped launch 62 registered apprenticeship programs.

He added that this new program not only furthers their mission of assisting these companies but also benefits the broader community.

“We’re really just committed to helping, helping these employers get the workforce they need, help West Virginians the training they need to get these good paying jobs, and do anything we can to support economic development because there’s a lot of opportunity and we need to seize upon it and help these companies grow and help people find these good careers,” Scarbro said.

He explained that MAMC will serve as a guide for the company, ensuring they understand what steps to take and what skills to teach.

“And give them the curriculum, the play book if you will, we help them with consulting if necessary for that, but we also help support other employees that will serve as mentors to the apprentices and we provide them with training on how to be a trainer, training the trainer skills as it’s called,” Scarbro said.

To learn more about MAMC you can go to their website here.