HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Over ninety organizations across three different counties in the state are receiving a portable medical device designed to help individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

FaithHealth Appalachia, in partnership with Marshall Health Network, secured federal funding to purchase of 100 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for distribution to various organizations located in Cabell, Wayne, and Mason Counties. In total, 94 different organizations were selected to receive a device.

Each organization is receiving a LIFEPAK CR2 AED by Stryker, which is known for its ease of use, real-time readiness monitoring and WI-FI connectivity. Organizations in Cabell and Wayne received their AEDs and training from St. Mary’s Heart Institute during an event held Monday at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Mason County organizations will receive theirs on August 12.

FaithHealth Appalachia Executive Director Rory Chapman said that getting the AEDs has been two years in the making. When they learned they had received the Congressionally Directed Spending Request, their primary focus became getting these devices into non-profit organizations- specifically faith- based ones. They were granted $250,000 dollars for the AEDs.

He said that being able to obtain the devices helps them further their mission of connecting patients in hospitals who have social needs with the organizations that can meet those needs.

“We had a particular emphasis on placing these in non-profit, civic facilities, libraries, the Museum of Art, were thankful that the Huntington Children’s Museum is getting one as well,” Chapman said. “But also, our local faith communities because not only do they have Sunday morning gatherings, they tend to host different things as well, daycare, AA meetings, different things like that.”

One of the organizations that received training and their device on Monday was the Huntington Museum of Art.

Mollie Ashworth, the museum’s Store Manager and Director of Guest Services, said she was impressed by how easy the device is to use.

“I didn’t know that the device walks you through it from start to finish which is really great, because me myself I’m not a healthcare professional but I would love to save a life if the option were there and it really makes easy and makes it simple for anyone that wants to save a life,” Ashworth said.

She explained that once the pads are placed on the patient’s chest, the device analyzes the heartbeat and prompts the user if a shock is needed, if they need to check the airwaves and breathing, or if CPR should be administered.

She added that the device remains on the patient until emergency personnel arrive.

Organizations were able to apply for a device through FaithHealth Appalachia’s website between May 14 and June 6.

Chapman said that the response was overwhelming, but it was amazing to see such strong interest and need for the devices.

“We’re thankful that we had so much of a good response, truth be told we had more organizations to apply than we could award, and we knew that was going to happen but it’s good to know that we’ve done what we done and that the community has seen the value in it,” he said.

He said organizations from Lincoln and Logan counties in West Virginia, as well as Lawrence County in Ohio and Boyd County in Kentucky also applied for a device.

Ashworth said their need stemmed from the museum’s ongoing effort to find new ways to serve the public.

She said she’s grateful the staff was willing to learn how to use the device.

“It really makes me feel great that the whole museum staff if pushing to the same mission and we feel the same way about the safety of our guests and the happiness and the overall customer experience of our guests,” she said.

Ashworth said it’s an extremely important device that should be in all businesses because of how easy it is to use.

“And I think that every company, every corporation, every business should take this opportunity and be possible to save a life,” she said.

The funding for the project was secured by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and former Senator Joe Manchin through the Health Resources and Services Administration, which often funds programs like this.

Chapman said they were grateful for their efforts.

“Funding for this event, this distribution it wouldn’t have happened without them I mean that’s the bottom line, if it weren’t for those congressionally awarded dollars, we would not be having what we’re having today and so we’re deeply grateful, we’re deeply appreciative of what we’ve been able to do because of their commitment to the state of West Virginia,” he said.

Organizations that received a device range from churches to libraries, schools, and EMS facilities.