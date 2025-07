HAMLIN, W.Va. — A head-on crash has claimed a driver’s life in Lincoln County.

The wreck occurred late Sunday morning at around 11:30 a.m. on state Route 3 near Straight Fork.

State Police troopers said the driver of a car went across the center line and slammed head-on into a pick-up truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The truck driver suffer minor injuries.