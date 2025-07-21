CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former WCHS and WOWK anchor Tom McGee died on Sunday at the age of 78.

McGee, the University of Alabama graduate, came to Charleston in 1984 to work for WCHS after working at CNN in Atlanta. He then worked at WOWK before returning to WCHS in the early 2000’s.

In his 60’s, McGee became a personal injury attorney in Charleston after graduating from the WVU School of Law.

McGee was also a Vietnam veteran, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

McGee’s visitation will be held Thursday at Henson & Kitchen Funeral Home in Barboursville at noon. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.