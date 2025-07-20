CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A major federal housing assistance program is facing significant funding cuts, which could affect more than one million low-income households nationwide.

In his Fiscal Year 2026 budget, President Donald Trump proposed a funding reduction for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which provides assistance to households- particularly those with children.

rump has proposed a 44% reduction in funding, which would lower the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s budget to $42.3 billion- down from the usual $75.9 billion. In addition to the funding cuts, the proposal includes limiting the housing assistance program to just two years. This move is intended to reduce fraud and abuse within the system.

HUD offers the Housing Choice Vouching Program (also known as section 8) to low-income households, elderly persons, veterans and disabled individuals to help them be able to afford housing in the private market.

Traci Strickland, Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective, an organization that is dedicated to ending homelessness in Putnam, Kanawha, Boone and Clay Counties, says that they believe that over two million people receiving assistance are abusing the system.

She says that while some individuals may be abusing the system, it’s not the case for everyone.

“This idea that there’s anywhere near the two million households are committing and waste and fraud, to me is almost laughable, two million households receiving assistance are not committing fraud,” Strickland said during a recent appearance on MetroNews Midday.

Strickland said that affordability is the core issue, citing a recent report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. According to the report the average minimum wage in West Virginia is $8.75 meaning a person need to work 70 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom rental home at fair market value, which averages $801 dollars across the state, depending on the area.

“So, the issue is housing affordability, really with wage issues,” she said. “Who’s working 70 hours uninterrupted every week in order to maintain their housing?”

Reports indicate that some elderly individuals may not be affected.

However, Strickland said they don’t yet know what could happen if the cuts are approved.

“I think part of the problems is that you have all of these things being said and all of these theories and we don’t know,” she said. “All of these things are being floated, advocates are trying to respond, service providers are trying to respond. The fact of the matter is we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She pointed out that the goal is to incentivize individuals to work, similar to what is being done with Medicaid.

Once again, Strickland emphasized that the real issue isn’t abuse-it’s affordability.

“Going and getting a job isn’t the cure all, the mass spells out,” she said. “Such a large amount of people that are receiving multiple types of assistance are working so now you’re looking at an affordability issue.