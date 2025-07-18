CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Live on the Levee will be returning to Charleston’s riverfront Friday night after a brief hiatus from the major Sternwheel Regatta festivities.

The fifth Live on the Levee of the season will get underway at Haddad Riverfront Park starting at 6 p.m. Friday, kicking off with local singer-songwriter Nathan Bess of Cross Lanes for what is being described as an alternative country night.

Live on the Levee spokesman Jim Strawn said on 580 Live with Dave Allen Friday morning that Bess has a unique but familiar sound that everyone would enjoy.

“He’s got kinda that unmistakable Appalachia, West Virginia spirit and he kind of blends in some country, Americana, some folk, and he’s got a really sensational show, got a couple of folks behind him and he’s a soloist, he’ll do an hour set,” Strawn said.

But following that up at 7:30 p.m., Strawn said the out-of-state country music vocal group Chapel Hart will headline, and they’ve been on their way to making it pretty big.

“They’re a family band out of Mississippi and they were on America’s Got Talent, they soared all the way to the top five, a little Landau-ish sort of thing, they didn’t win it, but they were up there, made a big splash for themselves and then they headed off to the Grand Ole Opry ” he said.

Strawn added that while they are a country group, they describe themselves as an electrifying alternative sound with a twist.

Also for this Friday’s Live on the Levee, Strawn said they will be accepting funds for five local charities as well– including the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal (RCCR), Covenant House, YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter, Manna Meal, and the Kanawha Valley Collective.

He said the drawing for the charity will be held at 9 p.m. now instead of 8:40 like in years past, and they have managed to raise $127,000 for the charities in the last 20+ seasons.

Strawn said BridgeValley Community and Technical College will also be set up at Friday’s event.

He said that minus the potential for some rain showers, it should be a good night.

“So, we’re back at it, we hope we dodge the shower tonight, it looks like a shower maybe but I don’t think it’s going to settle in, so it might bring the humidity down a little bit, I don’t think it will be a big boat night out on the Kanawha River but it should be a nice evening weather-wise once the shower comes and goes, even if it does come,” he said.

Strawn said that after this one, there’s only one more regularly-scheduled Live on the Levee left for the season on Friday, August 1 with Back to School Night.

He said the Back to School Night event will be heavily catered to the kids and will supply them with all of their back-to-school needs.

“There will be lots of vendors handing out school supplies and things and getting kids ready for school, whether you’re going to kindergarten, first grade, or all the way up to college, it’s going to be back to school,” Strawn said.

Strawn said that there may be a make-up Live on the Levee for one of the events that got rained out earlier in the season, but nothing is set in stone yet and is to be announced later on.