Story by Chris Lawrence

BANCROFT, W.Va. — A man suffering from dementia who was the subject of a Silver Alert this week in Putnam County has been found alive.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for Jim Casto, 75, since he went missing Monday from his home in the Bancroft-Hometown area of Putnam County on Monday.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said Casto was located by a neighbor who was checking the property and aiding in the search. Casto was found behind his home. Casto is conscious and alert and in the care of EMS.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police had been aiding the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department in the search with foot searches and from a boat on the Kanawha River.

Authorities confirm he was found alive near his home Thursday morning.

More information is expected to be released soon.