Story by Chris Lawrence

RED HOUSE, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman wounded after a domestic incident early Thursday morning.

Putnam County 911 received a call around 1:15 a.m. from a woman who claimed to have been shot by a man in her home. The home was located on Route 62 between Eleanor and Buffalo. A Putnam County deputy responded to the location and immediately came under fire.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the deputy. During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy on scene was able to get the victim out of the residence and get her to a safe location at which time he started treating her injuries,” said Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Hall.

The woman had been shot in the arm and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Other deputies and law enforcement arrived on scene and there was a brief standoff before a single shot was heard from inside the home.

“During that time, the deputies heard one gunshot inside the residence and a short time later the male was found deceased,” said Hall.

The names of those involved have not been released. An investigation is ongoing. Hall said at this point it is unclear what prompted the domestic situation or the shots fired at the deputy.

None of the law enforcement officers who responded was injured in the incident.