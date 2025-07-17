CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested one of the two men wanted in connection with a break-in at East Bank Middle School.

Deputies said Mark Mullins, 36, of East Bank, was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning. He’s charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

It’s alleged Mullins and a second man broke into the school on July 1 and stole several items. They were spotted on surveillance video going in and out of classrooms. Both men attempted to cover their heads and faces.

Deputies have recovered several stolen items including a Kenwood IRP Digital Radio Base Station, worth about $6,000, and five laptop computers.

Mullins is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bail.