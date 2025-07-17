Story by Chris Lawrence

A driver tells police he “..made a wrong turn…” and wound up driving though the front door of the Poca Foodfair Supermarket early Thursday morning.

“He told our officers he made a wrong turn,” said Nitro Police Major Justin Raynes.

Joseph Bailey, 49, faces a charge of DUI for the crash which happened about 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Although it happened in Poca, all of Putnam County’s law enforcement at that time was tied up with an officer involved shooting on the other end of the county, so they asked Nitro Police to respond.

“We responded and there was a gentleman who had driven his truck through the front of the Foodfair and he was intoxicated,” said Raynes.

Nobody was injured in the incident. According to Raynes, the store owner estimated damage at around $10,000.