HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says a large sum of illegal narcotics is off the street.

Edwards, in a Facebook post, reported that Hurricane Police made two arrests on July 8.

The post stated that Patrolman Wesley Allen spotted a car traveling on Interstate 64 near the 33.5 mile-marker with an illegal window tint. The vehicle cut off other cars and exited the interstate from the passing lane past the legal merge point.

When Allen put his lights on, the driver refused to stop and sped onto Route 19. The driver eventually stopped after going through a right-turn only exit at McDonald’s and driving around the property.

The driver told Patrolman Allen, “I’m sorry I ran. I should have pulled over. I just got nervous,” according to the Facebook post.

The suspect handed over a substance identified as methamphetamine before Allen searched the vehicle.

A full search of the vehicle revealed the following drugs inside:

166.7 grams of crack cocaine

30.9 grams of suspected fentanyl

4.0 grams of oxycodone

49 Xanax pills

395.5 grams of THC

The driver was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a control substance, and fleeing in a vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle was also charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance.