WINFIELD, W.Va. — Just over a year after an infant died of multiple and serious injuries, now both of her parents face charges in connection with her death in Putnam County.

The 16-day-old baby was brought to the hospital in June 2024 with severe bruising to her throat, head, and face. Doctors said she also suffered a broken arm and six broken ribs. The injuries were enough to kill the child.

Soon after the child’s death, the mother, Brooke Kessler, 34, of Hurricane was charged with five felony counts alleging malicious assault, child neglect and child abuse. She was eventually indicted for the crime. Now, her husband, Jacob Kessler, 31, of Flat Top, W.Va. has also been charged in connection with his daughter’s demise.

“The father has been giving statements to the police for the past year. We noticed there were inconsistent statements with what his recitations of the events were as well as how this story led to the baby’s injuries,” said Putnam County Prosecutor Kris Raynes.

The most recent statement to investigators was enough for authorities and Raines to fee compelled to present the evidence to the Putnam County grand jury. The grand jury returned a superseding indictment which charged Brooke a second time, but also named her husband in the five-felony counts tied to the child’s death.

Indications are Brooke suffered severe post-partum depression and indicated in her conversation with law enforcement she had become frustrated with the child and felt inadequate as a new mother. But Raynes said there was more to situation involving Jacob Kessler.

“It was also learned that he, who was a corrections officer, had been abusing a prescription to Adderall and was coming off that Adderall days before the baby was injured and died,” she explained in an appearance on 580-Live on MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS Radio in Charleston.

Raynes said statements from Jacob indicated the baby had been violently shaken by its mother seven or eight times in the few days it was at home alive. But Raines said he never tried to help the child.

“Seven to eight violent shakes to this baby was something that should have been reported,” she said.

Both are now behind bars in separate facilities. Since Jacob Kessler is a corrections officer, he’s being held in a different facility and in a different setup for his own protection. The two will soon enter formal pleas to the charges and be scheduled for trial.