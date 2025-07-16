“Charleston PD was there with their detectives. They were the ones who obtained the search warrant and had the arrest warrant. Due to the serious nature of the incident, they contacted St. Albans PD and had their Special Response Team execute the search warrant,” Crawford told 580-WCHS Radio.

Amazingly, not a single shot was fired by law enforcement during the incident. The shots came from within the apartment as soon as police started to enter the room. The shooter however was not the only one in the apartment. Investigators say a woman and a small child were also present when the shots rang out.

“They took heavy gunfire and did not return fire, that showed great restraint on members of their SRT Team. They’re highly trained and did a very professional job,” Crawford added.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the alleged shooter is in custody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the criminal investigation of the shooting incident.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV