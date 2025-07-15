Story by Chris Lawrence

A suspect in a Monday morning shooting in Kanawha County is now in custody. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Larry Joe Chapman III, 19, of Charleston turned himself in Monday night at the Charleston Police Department.

Charleston Police held Chapman until he could be taken into custody by deputies who transported him to the South Central Regional Jail.

Chapman faced a charge of felony malicious wounding after a 15-year old girl was shot at a home in the Jefferson community around 4:25 a.m. Detectives said Chapman and the girl were at the home and got into an argument. He’s accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the girl then fleeing the scene. The victim is hospitalized in stable condition. Deputies have not indicated what the dispute was over.

A second adult male was also at the home, but deputies have determined he was not involved in the incident which left the girl with serious injuries.

The case remains under investigation. Chapman remains in the South Central Regional Jail in lie of $500,000 bond.