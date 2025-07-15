SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A major road project in South Charleston continues to make progress, as DOH crews gradually begin opening up small sections to residents.

The Jefferson Road Project, which began in 2019 under former Governor Jim Justice’s Road to Prosperity program, aims to reconfigure the roadway between U.S. Route 119 and U.S. 60, stretching from Corridor G to MacCorkle Avenue. The project also includes a new bridge over Trace Fork gorge and a roundabout on the Kanawha Turnpike.

Towards the end of May, Divion of Highway crews were able to open a northbound lane of the bridge for traffic. As of today, they have one northbound and one southbound lane are opened. Crews also opened a small portion of the roundabout Tuesday They were also able to open a small part of the roundabout Tuesday, allowing traffic to begin using it. With these openings, the CSX Railroad crossing that had been used prior to the project is now closed.

Letha Goode, a resident who lives on Spring Hill Mountain who frequently uses the turnpike and Jefferson Road, said that before the project began, drivers often had to wait at a stoplight for five or ten minutes due to heavy congestion in the area.

She said she believes that once the project is complete, it will help alleviate that congestion- and she’s ready for it to be fully opened.

“I think it will be wonderful, I’m looking forward to it opening because I’m a fan of roundabouts, I think they keep the traffic moving very well,” Goode said. “I’ve had experience with them down south and I think they’ll make a big difference.”

Another resident, who also uses the road frequently, said his main concern is the roundabout as it will be unfamiliar to many people in the area once complete.

“My only thing is people aren’t used to a roundabout, it’s going to take some getting used to, but I know where they’ve been tried, they work once people get used to them,” he said.

Goode said that with more lanes on the bridge and part of the roundabout opening on Tuesday, it was a little confusing at first, but she believes it will improve as more sections continue to open.

“It was a little confusing at first when I went through it, but it takes time and I think it will be a good improvement,” she said.

Marquita Miller, who frequently uses the road, said she believes it will help achieve its goal of improving traffic flow- especially in front of Bob Evans, the South Charleston Community Center and the South Charleston WV Police Detachment.

She noted that the long wait times at the intersection of Jefferson Road and U.S. 60 had frustrated many drivers in the past.

“It was an awful mess, I used to take fingerprint cards down to the state police and would sit here for half an hour,” Miller said.

Marshall Pauley, who lives in Lincoln but travels the road every two or three days, said he believes that improvements have already been made since work on the project began, and that residents will continue to see improvements seeing improvements as crews near completion.

“It will definitely, it’s already helped but it’s not completely opened yet,” he said.

David Hannon, said the overall project will take some getting used to, but he believes it will be an improvement over what was there before.

He noted that drivers never knew whether they going to face a wait, due to the unpredictable traffic on the road.

“There’s day you can hit and go right through and there’s days you sit out there, and you should have packed a lunch,” Hannon said. “It’s like anything else new; it takes time getting used to.”

The project has now entered phase four, which involves minor roadway construction to complete tie-in work at the roundabout and city streets.

DOH crews hope to have the project completed by this fall.