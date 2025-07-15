DUNBAR, W.Va. — A man and woman from Dunbar are facing child neglect charges after children were found inside an apartment with drugs nearby.

Miranda McVay, 41, and Carleton Raines, 47, were each arrested on Tuesday. Raines is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police received a domestic disturbance call at an apartment on Lightner Avenue. Upon arrival, they found meth, weed, and other illegal drug paraphernalia within reach of the children.

Raines’ gun was in a dresser in the bedroom police were searching.

The two are being held in the South Central Regional Jail.