Wheeler plans to seek the Republican nomination for the Senate’s 8th District seat currently held by Sen. Kevan Bartlett. Bartlett, R-Kanawha, was appointed earlier this year after then-Senator Mark Hunt was elected state Auditor.

Wheeler said his time on the county commission has prepared him to serve in the state legislature.

“The experience that I’ve had with the county commission and working with all of these tremendous projects of bringing prosperity and healthy lifestyles and just being able to give back to the community has been absolutely incredible and I believe I can be the kind of person that can bring that to the capitol,” Wheeler said Monday in making the announcement on WCHS Radio’s 580Live with Dave Allen.

Wheeler said he wants to help reduce spending in state government like he’s been able to do in Kanawha County.

“I know where money is, I know where it goes. I understand where the important and essential parts of government exist and if I’m in the Senate I can ask those tough questions just like I have on the county commission, ‘Why do we do things this way?’” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he already had a “tidal wave” of support. He said he has the endorsements of Kanawha County delegates Dana Farrell and Andy Shamblin.

Wheeler, who was elected to the Kanawha County Commission in 2020, expressed an interest in the Sen. Eric Nelson seat in the Senate earlier this year but Gov. Patrick Morrisey appointed Anne Charnock when Nelson became Morrisey’s revenue secretary.

The 8th District covers Charleston, Dunbar, Institute, Cross Lanes, Nitro and Sissonville. It has also includes parts of Jackson, Roane and Clay counties.

The person elected next year would win a four-year term.

Wheeler will remain a member of the county commission during his campaign.