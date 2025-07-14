JEFFERSON, W.Va. — A juvenile girl is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported at about 4:25 a.m. at a residence on Alabaster Drive in the community of Jefferson.

Sheriff’s deputies said there was a domestic dispute involving the girl and two men. The men left the residence after the shooting. Deputies were able to detain one of the men for questioning. They were looking for the second man.

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.

