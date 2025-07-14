JEFFERSON, W.Va. — A Charleston area man faces charges in the Monday morning shooting of a teenage girl in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, warrants were issued for Larry Joe Chapman III, 19, who is also known by the nickname “Coconut.”

Deputies said the incident occurred around 4:25 a.m. Monday at a home on Alabaster Drive in the Jefferson community of Kanawha County. Investigators noted Chapman, the victim who is a 15-year-old girl and another adult male were at the home and an argument stated between the teenage girl and Chapman.

“Obviously they got into some kind of disturbance, and it escalated. We believe it was domestic related and at some point, Chapman became angry at this female and produced a firearm.

He fired the firearm, and the round struck that juvenile,” said Sgt. Joshua Lester of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

As of Monday afternoon, the juvenile was hospitalized in stable condition. Although her wounds are serious, deputies did not think she was near death. They also continued Monday afternoon to hunt for Chapman who they believe is armed and dangerous. Chapman is from the Charleston area but is also known to frequent the Jefferson and St. Albans community.

According to Lester, it’s unclear if the second adult male will face charges. Deputies have spoken with him and developed additional helpful information. It’s unclear what role, if any, he played in the incident.

The investigation continues.