HURRICANE, W.Va. — A parade will be held in the City of Hurricane Tuesday celebrating the life of a local toddler who has been diagnosed with an incurable disease.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue will host a Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement Parade in honor of the toddler who was recently diagnosed with infantile-late infantile GM1- gangliosidosis, a fatal disease without a cure.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue Public Relations Officer Jamie Bero said how the local fire and rescue services got involved.

“Two of the fire firefighters on the department came up with the idea,” Bero said. “Captain Matt McCloud and firefighter Joseph Hicks had found out about the baby and just wanted to do something to serve the community.”

Bero said that after posting about the effort to the department’s Facebook page and getting over 260 shares, and originally expecting fire and EMS services to take part in the parade from all across the sate, they had to limit it to just local fire and EMS as the parade was getting to be too large.

She said there will still be plenty of local rescue workers participating in the parade though.

“I believe all of the city vehicles from the City of Hurricane are going to come, so really just a show of community support for this toddler,” she said.

The parade will get underway at Hurricane Fire & Rescue along Main Street in Hurricane starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It will end along Route 60 Midland Trail.

Bero said it’s up to the fire crew to show this kind of community support.

“It makes sense, a community standing up for a community member,” Bero said. “You don’t want to have to do something that’s more of a sad occasion, but the firefighters are really just happy to give back to their community as they always are.”

Everyone is welcome to attend.