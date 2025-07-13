NITRO, W.Va. — Travellers on I-64 through Nitro are very familiar with the dip which has become part of the ride if you’re headed east toward Charleston. Ever since work to widen the interstate to three lanes was completed, the dip has been present as motorists cross the new overpass at Route 25 and the Nitro exit headed east. The west bound lanes have a much smoother transition on a separate span.

Contractors and the Division of Highways believe they have found a solution to fix the problem.

“They’ll be cutting out some slabs, drilling some holes, and injecting a foam like material to raise the road surface and even out the dip,” said Department of Transportation spokesman Brent Walker.

The work will be done at night to minimize impacts on traffic. The first work will start at 8 p.m. on Monday evening and will be weather dependent. According to Walker it will take a couple of weeks to complete the repair. They’ll begin with one side of the highway and transition to the other over the course of the project.

“It should make for a much smoother approach on and off that bridge,” said Walker.

Asked whether the foam would be durable enough to be a permanent solution, Walker believed this would be the fix everybody wanted.

“We sure hope so and we think it will be. Time will tell, but it’s certainly a fix and repair the contractor came up with and we’re going to see if that does it. We think it will,” he said.