CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The City of Charleston and United Way have entered an agreement allowing the organization to assist in the distribution of opioid settlement funds.

During a recent meeting, Charleston City Council voted to enlist United Way’s help in distributing $1 million- out of the city’s $5.2 million opioid settlement funds- to local outreach programs. So far, the city has allocated $500,000 to CARE, a mental health and outreach team.

An Opioid Community Council-organized by Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin-will be established, with one member being someone in long-term opioid recovery.

United Way Central West Virginia President Margaret O’Neal said the organization will provide oversight to the council before any funding decision are made.

“So, we’re really just staff support, we’ll have the application on our website, so we’ll be doing those types of things for the city and just making sure that they have all the documentation they need to make really good decisions,”

O’Neal said they will ensure that funding recipients clearly outline expected outcomes and are in good standing with state and federal licensing requirements.

Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000 and will focus on three different categories: prevention, treatment, and recovery. This opens the opportunity for nonprofit organizations specializing in any of these areas to apply.

She added that she believes the agreement and overall effort align well with Mayor Goodwin’s mission to ensure the funds are spent responsibly.

“I just think that there’s such a desire from the city and the mayor herself to absolutely make the best use of this money to see improvement in all three categories, and so it’s just going to be a hard look at the people who apply to ensure that it’s money well spent,” O’Neal said.

She explained that United Way has always played a role in ensuring that projects like these are carried out to their full potential because they want to make sure that people in recovery- or those seeking help- can access the support they need.

She added that their grateful for the opportunity to continue that work in partnership with the city.

“It’s just our pleasure and a great opportunity to partner with the City of Charleston and we look forward on making sure and helping the mayor and her team make sure that, that money is well spent as it can possibly be and provide the work that it’s dictated to do,” O’Neal said.