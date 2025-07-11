The Fayette County-based Kanawha Falls Public Service District has informed the state Public Service Commission that it will not enter into a PSC-ordered operation and maintenance agreement with West Virginia American Water Company because it would be illegal to do so.

Kanawha Falls PSD Attorney Todd Swanson sent a letter to the PSC executive secretary Thursday telling the commission the local PSD will not follow the order.

“The KFPSD public service board held an emergency meeting on July 3, 2025 and reaffirmed its decision to not enter into the PSC O&M Agreement,” Swanson wrote. “The decision was made because the PSC O&M Agreement violates federal law.”

MORE See letter from Kanawha Falls PSD here

It’s the second time Kanawha Falls PSD has refused to enter into an agreement.

Kanawha Falls PSD has loan debt with the U.S. Department of Agriculture which it said requires it to maintain control of its own system and not through a management company which West Virginia American Water would be in this case.

“The KFPSD public service board will not violate federal law to comply with a Commission directive,” Thursday’s letter to the PSC said.

The refusal is the latest move in a controversy that’s been growing for nearly three years following the August 2022 Cannelton Hollow flood. The flood along with water service problems at Mount Olive State Prison got the attention of the PSC and it began asking questions. The commission later determined both the Kanawha Falls PSD and the Gauley River PSD were distressed utilities and should be operated by West Virginia American Water. Gauley River PSD provides water to the prison. It gets its water from Kanawha Falls PSD.

The PSC handed down an order on July 2 calling for West Virginia American Water “to immediately commence operation and maintenance” of the PSDs, citing an order from the state Supreme Court. Kanawha Falls said the High Court’s order is not applicable in the case because the High Court did not address “the clear violation of federal law.”

MORE See July 2 PSC order here

Kanawha Falls PSD said it is open to entering into what it calls an arm’s-length agreement with West Virginia American Water but it won’t sign an agreement that violates federal law.

Mount Olive had another water problem last week when water had to be brought to site. The problem was repaired earlier this week. Kanawha Falls said in Thursday’s letter that Gauley River PSD is clearing struggling to operate its system. Kanawha Falls PSD has provided 500,000 gallons of water to Gauley River PSD this week. Kanawha Falls said that can’t continue to occur.

“The Commission cannot expect KFPSD to meet the unreasonable water demands of GRPSD,” the Kanawha Falls letter said.