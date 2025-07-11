Photo courtesy DOH

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways was able to reopen all lanes of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston at 10 a.m. Friday after stalling westbound traffic on Interstate 64 for about 36 hours after a large pothole developed in the bridge’s center lane.

The bridge that crosses the Kanawha River is the state’s most heavily-traveled bridge. Crews originally thought it would take until Friday night to finish the job.

DOH spokesman Brent Walker said crews worked on the bridge deck and below the deck to install new rebar and pour several layers of concrete. He said they then had to let it cure.

“There’s some compressive strength tests that concrete needs to meet in order to put traffic on it,” Walker told MetroNews. “Once it was poured, that’s what we were waiting for.”

Westbound traffic slowed to a crawl for much of Thursday with two of the three lanes closed. The DOH had detours in place and local motorists used their own get-arounds. The DOH was able to reopen one of the two closed lanes by late Thursday evening.

Walker said the problem with the bridge’s surface will likely continuing impact all lanes. He said more holes will have to be filled until there’s a permanent fix at some point in the future.

“People are frustrated with us in that this is the second or third time in as many weeks or months that we had to reduce the lanes to fix that but we are going to continue to do that before we can find a more permanent fix,” Walker said.

The DOH will hire a consultant to recommend the next step for the surface of both sides of the bridge. Walker said, however, it’s not likely any major work will happen until another bridge project about ready to start at the nearby Montrose Drive exit in South Charleston is completed.

Walker said one thing we’ve been reminded of the last two days is the volume of traffic on Interstate 64 through Charleston.