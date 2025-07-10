CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After almost 30 years, the popular Girls Night Out event in Charleston is going away.

Girls Night Out has been an annual event of the nonprofit YWCA Charleston that helps raise money for victims of domestic violence.

The main organizer of the event, Sandy Call came on 580 Live Thursday to talk about the event getting canceled and she said it’s a bit of a mystery to her as to why.

“I’m not in the guts of the YWCA, I’m not there seeing and hearing things, but I do know that the magnitude of the economy, how we bring money to our community with Girls Night Out is going to deplete,” Call said.

Call said the committee had been planning the event up until March of this year and were looking at possibly other venues to save some money, and then, at about the end of March, they received an email from the YWCA saying it will no longer be held.

She said the event got bigger and bigger every year until eventually, it grew to around 1,600 women. The last few Girls Night Outs had to be moved to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center it was so big Call said.

Call said their goal had always been to grow it since she took over the planning for it about 7 years after the inaugural Girls Night Out was held.

“You know, hey, lets help more women, lets help more families, lets help more children get out of these difficult situations, and so immediately, the whole committee was onboard with that,” she said.

Call said each event probably raised between $400,000 to $500,000 a year, and the event as a whole over its lifetime probably between $10 million to $15 million.

However, she said most importantly was what the money was being raised for.

Call said victims of domestic violence need all of the support they can get.

“Domestic violence touches everyone, it doesn’t have a color profile, it doesn’t have an economic profile, it hits every family, and everyone that’s in West Virginia knows it’s a very prominent problem here,” Call said.

Call said from what’s she’s hearing now, the vision of the YWCA is to hold smaller fundraising events similar to Girls Night Out, but after growing so large, she’s not sure how that will be possible.

“They want to start small again and go back to our roots, but it’s kind of hard to close Pandora’s Box.”