CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition (WVFFC) is getting the chance to expand their SNAP Stretch program that aims to help improve health outcomes for West Virginians.

WVFFC, AARP-WV, and the state Department of Agriculture gathered Thursday afternoon at Capitol Market in Charleston to celebrate the $360,000 dollars they were allocated from the state’s fiscal year 2026 budget, signed by Governor Patrick Morrisey in April. The funding will allow the program to continue its mission of improving public health across the state.

The SNAP Stretch program, established in 2018, began with only a few farmer markets participating. Today, it includes 40 markets, 21 of which are farmers markets.

According to WVFFC’s website, how the program works depends on where participants shop. At farmers markets, they swipe their SNAP/EBT at an information booth and will receive tokens or paper scripts to use towards the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

At local retailers, participants purchase produce with their SNAP/EBT card and then receive store discount through the stretch program.

WVFFC’s Board of Director’s Vice President Laura Hill, emphasized the importance of the program for low-income individuals who use SNAP benefits.

“A lot of people when they have a limited budget, they often cut the fruits and vegetables from their grocery lists and so with this program they’re actually incentivized to choose locally grown fruits and vegetables to buy,” Hill said. “So, it not only helps their health but also farmers in West Virginia.”

She added that many participants have shared they’re now able to meet the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables thanks to the program.

The Department of Agriculture and AARP-WV collaborated together to ensure money was allocated towards the program.

AARP-WV’s volunteer President Jane Marks said that this was an important collaboration for both the department and AARP.

She said that this helps the association continue their mission of “empowering people to live as they choose as they age.”

“And certainty keeping them healthy, making sure they have access to nutritious food is very important in keeping them independent,” Marks said. “So this was a tangible way that we can do that, that we could support small farmers, retailers, small businesses and a great way to ensure that our older adults in West Virginia have the nutrition that they need.”

By promoting healthier diets, Marks said, the program helps reduce hospitalizations and allows senior to remain independent longer.

Hill says now that they have these funds they unlock money more money for the program.

“It leverages a million dollars from the USDA federal grant, it’s called GusNIP,” she said.

She added that the money from the state’s budget and federal grant, will more than triple the amount of money the program has to use.

State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said that this was important for them because they need to make sure there’s a market for farmers so they can sell the foods they make.

He said that they have seen a 27% increase in agriculture and credits the program for some it.

“This SNAP Stretch is a part of that increase that we’re seeing in agriculture,” Leonhardt said. A lot of it’s in fruits and vegetables, things that are nutrition and healthy and in the long run the more that we do all of this we’re going to be able to have healthier eating outcomes, and less medical costs hopefully.”

Since its inception the program has returned over $3 million to the agriculture economy. Capitol Market, one of the markets that has launched the program, has redeemed more than $490,000 in program dollars that go to support local farmers.

Hill expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Department of Agriculture and other partners.

She says that this is a win-win for everyone who is involved with the program, whether it’s those participating or those who help keep it going.

“It’s a win for the legislature, it’s gonna reduce healthcare costs eventually by getting people to eat more fruits and vegetables and improve health outcomes, it’s a win for the farmers because the SNAP Stretch program incentivizes people to buy from West Virginia farmers and of course it helps the families,” Hill said.

For more information about the program and find participating farmers markets, visit snapstretch.com.