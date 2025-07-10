CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says all public utilities have 30 days to let the commission know how they plan to comply with a new state law.

The law, which took effect Thursday, requires the utilities to have a way to notify customers of both planned and unplanned service outages.

Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, was the main sponsor of House Bill 3263. He did so after a major natural gas outage that impacted himself and hundreds of other residents on Charleston’s West Side.

“They can locate us, they can find us, when we owe them money, they have no problem doing that, and they should be able to find us and communicate with us better when there’s an outage,” Pushkin said.

The PSC said the new law compliments an order that it issued last fall that covered cable and nonmotor carrier utilities. The new law covers all utilities.

The PSC said both its order and the law “assure that public utility customers receive timely notice of planned and unplanned service outages, Customers should be alerted as soon as the utility is aware of an issue in the potential area.”

Pushkin said some utilities already alert their customers but some don’t–now they’ll have to.

“Most of the utilities supported the bill because a lot of them are already doing it and the Public Service Commission supported it because it makes sense,” Pushkin said.

According to the PSC, “Each utility’s plan must include a methodology for advanced notification to all affected customers for planned service disruptions, including methods of communications, and notification content requirements concerning the outages, including an estimate of the duration and end of the outage.”

Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed the bill into law on April 29.