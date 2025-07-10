DOH photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A major backup on one of the busiest highways in the state—caused by a big pothole.

Interstate 64 westbound through Charleston is down to one lane on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge that crosses the Kanawha River.

State Division of Highways spokesman Brent Walker said the pothole developed late Wednesday night and its impacted two of the westbound lanes on the bridge. The rebar could be seen through the pothole.

Crews are on the scene. Heavy equipment had to be brought in. Walker said it’s probably going to take until Friday evening to get it repaired. He said state Secretary of Transportation Todd Rumbaugh wants crews to get one of the two lanes closed open as soon as possible which should help the backup.

Repair crews were laying rebar in the hole and preparing to fill the pothole with a concrete mixture Thursday afternoon.

Basically all motorists heading north through Charleston intending to go west toward Huntington find themselves in a several mile long back-up. The work is also impacting motorists coming into Charleston on I-77 south who want to go west.

The DOH is recommending two detours:

–Traffic on Interstate 77 North is advised to use Exit 95 to MacCorkle Avenue (WV 61) and continue on MacCorkle Avenue to South Charleston. Traffic can get onto I-64 West at the Montrose Drive exit (Exit 56).

–Traffic on I-77 South heading toward I-64 West can use the Edens Fork exit (Exit 106) to take Sissonville Drive to WV 25, use the Washington Street exit (Exit 58C) to Pennsylvania Avenue to Kanawha Boulevard, or use the Washington Street exit (Exit 58C) to US 60 to WV 25.

Commercial vehicles are asked to remain on the interstate through the work zone to avoid clogging the detour routes, Walker said.