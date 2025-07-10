Story by Chris Lawrence

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have made an arrest in a shooting from earlier this week in the St. Albans community.

Christopher Foxx, 53, is charged with two counts of felony malicious wounding. Deputies said the victim went to Foxx’s home on Jesse Fork Road in St. Albans in the late hours of July 6th. The victim was there to visit an ex-girlfriend. The visit led to an argument between the victim and Foxx according to deputies and the verbal altercation escalated to gunfire. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was shot twice with a shotgun and suffered severe injuries.

Investigators said there were conflicting statements and it took a while to collect all of the physical evidence at the scene which delayed charges in the case. Foxx was arrested without incident early Thursday morning. He is lodged in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bond.

The investigation continues and the victim was left in critical condition.