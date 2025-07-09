KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –A new trial date has been set for a Kanawha County man who was previously convicted of killing four family members in 2020.

Gavin Smith, 21, was in court Wednesday for a status hearing where Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard set the new dates.

Smith was convicted in December 2022 of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. After he was convicted to three life sentences with mercy with an additional 50 years; those were meant to run consecutively.

When Smith was 16, he reportedly shot and killed his stepfather, Daniel Dale Long, 37, his mother, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, and his two brothers, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, while at a residence on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

However, in June the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals vacated that conviction and granted him a new trial because they believed the Kanawha County Circuit Court erred, by “improperly informed the jury” that if Smith was convicted of first-degree murder, then he would be eligible for parole because of his then-juvenile status.

Pretrial is set for November 6, with the trial will be begin on November 17.