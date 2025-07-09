CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango giving an update on two major construction projects currently underway.

Salango came on 580 Live Wednesday to say that two major projects within the Kanawha County Judicial Annex Building in downtown Charleston and at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar are coming along significantly.

He said the first portion of the ongoing construction of the Judicial Annex Building’s major renovation project, the fifth floor, is expected to be complete by mid-September. In addition, a part of the first floor remodel will be complete by the end of next year.

The first floor renovation will update security and create more space for the three new magistrate judges and circuit judge that were brought in at the beginning of the year.

Salango said this comes after initial bids for the project were significantly over-budget, originally coming in at $16 million, $3 million more than what the commission was looking to spend.

After a negotiation phase with the low bidder that proved to not be productive at cutting down the price of the project, Salango said they decided to split the project into two parts and have it go up for re-bid.

He said by breaking the project up into two parts, they were able to save $5.5 million, which only delayed it by five or six months.

Salango said this project kept him up at night due to all of the complexities surrounding it.

“There were so many difficult parts of the project, not just for the project itself and the fact that you have limited space you have to add on because of the streets, but also because there was really no staging, you can’t just shut down Virginia Street and Court Street to stage all of the equipment,” Salango said.

He said he’s relieved to see it finally starting to come together.

“The good news is, we’re going to save $5 and half million dollars and it’s going to be completed by the end of next year on the first floor, and the fifth floor will be done in a couple of months,” Salango said.

Meanwhile, Salango said they will soon be ready to cut the ribbon on the new nearly $5 million dollar welcome center at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

He said that when they started building the complex in 2017, they significantly underestimated how much of a success it would be within the community as well as in the growing sports tourism industry.

“I thought it would be a hit, but I didn’t realize just how big it was going to be, you know, it has generated over $150 million dollars in economic impact since we opened it in 2018,” he said. “We host tournaments there all the time, if you drive there on a random Sunday you’ll see it’s mostly community play and league play, but the parking lot is always full.”

Salango said that while this has been extremely positive, they underestimated the size of the welcome center as the previous one proved to not be big enough to accommodate the crowds.

He said the new welcome center will come with a commercial kitchen and larger restrooms, which they realized they needed from the beginning.

Salango said there were a few stakeholders involved in this project that made it possible.

“The county wouldn’t have been able to put that project together on its own,” he said. “Senator Manchin and Senator Capito came in with a substantial federal earmark, and then we had then-Governor Jim Justice come in with about a million dollars to help out.”

Salango said the new welcome center is projected to be about four times larger than it originally was, reemphasizing that there was a great need to expand.

“Every time we would have a tournament there you would have long lines at the concessions, you had long lines at the restrooms, and so this will alleviate some of that,” Salango said.

A ribbon cutting is expected to be held for the new welcome center at Shawnee Sports Complex at 5 p.m. on August 7.