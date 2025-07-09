CHARLESTON, W.Va. –With temperatures soaring across the state, Appalachian Power is urging customers to be on high-alert for utility-based scams.

According to the company, scammers are calling customers and using high-pressure tactics to demand immediate payment, threaten service disconnection or falsely claiming to be partnered with the company to reduce bills through solar installation.

Customers are warned not to provide their bank account numbers, usernames and passwords, credit card numbers or Social Security numbers to an unverified number.

Company spokesperson Debby Pannell says that although they are issuing the warming during a period of extreme heat, these scams can occur during both hot and cold weather.

She added that scammers often target people who are most vulnerable and afraid of losing their power.

“They’ll often pray on our vulnerable population, such as our elderly, and just try to use fear tactics to get them to make payments,” she said.

Scammers typically ask for payment using prepaid card, a gift card, or through digital app payments such as Cash App, Zell or Venmo.

These callers can also spoof the phone number, making it appear as if Appalachian Power is calling.

Pannell advises that if you receive a call to hang up immediately and call the company directly.

“Call us back – don’t call the number that was just called to you or call the number they provide but call your actual Appalachian Power number and speak to a representative who can pull up your account,” she said.

If customers do provide information to a scammer, Pannell urges them to contact local law enforcement through their non-emergency number and also Appalachian Power at 800-956-4237.

Scammers have also been known to go door-to-door to negotiate total bill amounts upon immediate payment or to sell solar panels.

Pannell reminds customers that company employees typically only visit homes during power outages or when performing exterior work.

“We would only come to your door in a power outage situation or trying to restore service, if we’re there to do work on the outside of your home, we’re not coming into someone’s home,” she said.

She encourages residents to ask for identification if someone does come to your home claiming to be an employee. Employees should have a badge with their photo, the company’s name and logo.

To learn more about these scams visit the company’s website here.