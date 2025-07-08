Story by Chris Lawrence

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County delegate continues to press state leaders about indefinite delays on an extremely busy road project in the region.

Work to widen the Big Tyler Road through Cross Lanes from the intersection with Goff Mountain Road to near Andrew Jackson Middle School remains at a standstill. The work was paused last October and Delegate Andy Shamblin said his phone has been ringing non-stop from constituents who want answers as to why.

“The impact of this project being on hold has been catastrophic to the Cross Lanes community. If you drive through Cross Lanes today, it looks like a massive, unfinished construction zone,” Shamblin said on 580-Live with Dave Allen.

That’s because an unfinished construction project is exactly what the road is. Shamblin said it’s almost as bad as the work to widen MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City which took far longer than anyone expected.

According to Shamblin he’s been told repeatedly the holdup has been delays by utility companies to move their infrastructure on the roadside. But he added much of that work is now done, and the road work hasn’t resumed. Shamblin tells 580-WCHS in recent days he has reached out to the office of Governor Patrick Morrisey to seek a solution and an explanation. Shamblin said the governor’s office has been active and responsive.

“What I’ve asked them to do is coordinate a stakeholder meeting. Where we can get DOH , utility companies, the contractor, PSC and everyone together in the same room to see if we can figure out why this is taking so long,” he said.

Shamblin said for now, it’s unclear when that meeting will happen, but hopes with the Governor’s attention now focused on the matter some action may start unfolding. In the meantime, he encouraged residents who have to travel through Cross Lanes daily to stay vigilant.

“The project is moving forward, the funding hasn’t been pulled. That’s one of the most persistent rumors I hear, the money has NOT been pulled, the project is going to move forward. Secondly , reach out to the governor’s office, to the DOH, to all of these entities and let them know this is an issue we need to get resolved,” he said.