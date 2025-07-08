A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from the St. Albans Goodwill and a bus garage belonging to Kanawha County Schools.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, Bradley Wayne Hoffman, 25, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, receiving/transferring stolen property and destruction of property.

Hoffman is accused of breaking into the town’s Goodwill on MacCorkle Avenue on July 2 and stealing property.

Just two days later, a call came in about a theft at a bus garage where a pickup truck and tools were missing. Investigators reported that Hoffman left behind thousands of dollars of damage to the garage during the break-in.

The truck and other items have been recovered.

Hoffman is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.