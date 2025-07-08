A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from the St. Albans Goodwill and a bus garage belonging to Kanawha County Schools.

Bradley Hoffman (WVDCR)

According to the St. Albans Police Department, Bradley Wayne Hoffman, 25, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, receiving/transferring stolen property and destruction of property.

Hoffman is accused of breaking into the town’s Goodwill on MacCorkle Avenue on July 2 and stealing property.

Just two days later, a call came in about a theft at a bus garage where a pickup truck and tools were missing. Investigators reported that Hoffman left behind thousands of dollars of damage to the garage during the break-in.

The truck and other items have been recovered.

Hoffman is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.