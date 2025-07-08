CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say two men got into a fight Monday night in a downtown Charleston sports bar over music resulting in a shooting.

Detectives say the argument between Jacques Weldon, 21, and Nigel Hampton, 26, both of Charleston, continued outside Adelphia Sports Bar on Capitol Street where Hampton shot Weldon in the stomach.

Weldon is hospitalized in critical condition.

Hampton is in the South Central Regional Jail charged with malicious wounding.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m.