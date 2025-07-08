DUNBAR, W.Va. — A man is in jail after crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Dunbar last week.

Nathan Ross Harrington, 22, of Tolleson, Arizona, has been charged with attempted murder and destruction of property.

A complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court shows that Harrington crashed his vehicle into a residence on Moore Avenue the morning of July 3. Police say the wreck penetrated the foundation of the home and left it “uninhabitable.”

Harrington fled the scene.

According to investigators, Harrington has admitted to crashing into the home on purpose to harm his ex-girlfriend, whose bedroom was directly above the part of the residence hit.

He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bail.