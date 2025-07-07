CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department has reported a second incident during the Sternwheel Regatta over the weekend where a gun was involved.

The first incident was reported on Saturday night when three juvenile boys were detained and three firearms were found near Court Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Two of the teenagers were charged.

In a Monday release, the department says drone patrol caught another incident on Sunday evening that involved a juvenile conducting “narcotic transactions.”

When the juvenile was arrested, officers located a concealed firearm on them.