CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Lottery has been appointed a new acting director by Governor Patrick Morrisey.

David Bradley, who has worked with the lottery for 35 years, was appointed to the position a couple of weeks ago.

Bradley said that the atmosphere at the lottery is what kept him there.

“It’s a very rewarding job, we’ve got great employees at the lottery, I think there all superstars in our building, and we just do so much good and the money that we generate for the state of West Virginia, they need it, and it goes towards great causes,” he said recently on 580 Live with Dave Allen

In his first 12 years with the lottery, he served as a Lottery Investigator.

Before he was appointed his new position, he served as the deputy director, where he managed lottery operations at the four casinos and the Greenbrier, limited video lottery and traditional security.

Bradley encouraged those to get out and play the lottery if they want to. He said that playing means the money goes to great causes.

“Definitely gotta get out there and play and you know it’s a great feeling and like I said the lottery does great things with it’s money, all of its revenue goes to support senior citizens, education and tourism,” he said.

He said that in fiscal year 2025 their sales were at $1.3 billion dollars and the money that they were going to transfer over to the state was over $611 million dollars.

He added that the money also makes the job great because of where it goes.

“When you think of those numbers you know it’s just, those are just crazy numbers but that’s what makes it all worth it,” Bradley said.

While appearing on the show he said that he remembers when Jack Whittaker, a West Virginia native from Jumping Branch, won the biggest MegaMillions which was $314 million dollars in 2002.

Bradley said that he remembers going and picking him and bringing him to the lottery headquarters in Charleston and there was national news stations lined up in there parking lot.

However, he said that watching anyone win is exciting.

“You know it’s always exciting when people win whether it’s a million dollars or a hundred thousand dollars,” Bradley said. “Some of the people that are the most excited are the ones that win $50 dollars.”

Bradley along with serving in the position for 35 years also holds a bachelor’s degree in education from West Virginia Institute of Technology.