CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three juveniles are facing charges after an incident involving guns at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Saturday night.

Charleston Police said they were made aware of a “disturbance” involving a firearm near Court Street and the Kanawha Boulevard, where the event was taking place with thousands of people, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police who were dispatched to the scene said they saw three males running north on Court Street. The three juveniles males were eventually detained and three guns were found.

According to the new release from the police department, two of the juveniles were arrested and charged with being in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. One of them was also charged with wanton endangerment.

The police department said that officers were able to resolve the incident within minutes. No injuries were reported.