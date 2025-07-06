CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A child is hospitalized after being impaled by a stick while riding an ATV in Clay County Saturday.

According to Kanawha County deputies, the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the Queen Shoals Bridge area in Clay County.

Authorities say while the incident took place in Clay County, the 911 call came from Kanawha County.

Initially, the child was going to be airlifted, deputies say, but was then just taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No further information has yet been released regarding the child’s condition.