CHARLESTON, W.Va. –It’s all things Regatta in the Capitol city as the first day got underway in downtown Charleston.

The first day kicked off with a one-hour sightseeing tour at Haddad Riverfront. And things were expected to continue throughout Thursday and the rest of the weekend.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was joined by a multiple people on 580 Live Thursday morning to discuss some of the fun activities that were going to be happening for the rest of Thursday and the days ahead.

For the rest of Thursday, people can expect a bunch of different things to be going on.

Director of Public Art Jeff Pierson talked about the Charleston Office Public Art that aims to bring art to the Funeral Parade and to the Family Fun Zone, which will happen all four days beginning at noon.

“What we’re doing with those things is bringing art to those things through community art, take and make art, and we’re bringing a group called Fluidity,” Pierson said.

Pierson said that Fluidity will be hosting workshops Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. And will be joining them in the parade.

All Family Fun Zones will be located at City Center at Slack Plaza, while the Funeral Parade will happen at 1:30 on Saturday. Along with the fun zones Professor Bubblemaker will be there from noon until five doing strolling bubbles and then hosting shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Pierson said that his shows are a must see.

“He’s incredible, it’s kind of exactly what it sounds like, there’s this guy, he comes in and does incredible stuff with bubbles. He puts people in bubbles, he has a whole show,” he said.

He added that they also have Caricatures with Rob Cleland on Friday at 12 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Another thing happening Thursday night is the Wheelwash Beer Festival or craft beer festival that starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Josh Scott with the festival explained what it was.

“This year we’re back on Capitol Street, we’ve tried the big, we’ve the small and right in the middle works,” Scott said. “We’ve got a bunch of cooling fans that are coming, a bunch of craft beers from Spriggs, the Beverage Market and North Central Distributing.”

Thursday will finish with musical performance from country artist and Charleston native Josh Pantry at 6:30 p.m. and that will be followed by country singer/songwriter and Kentucky native Carly Pearce at 8 p.m.

Another thing that was talked about Thursday were the Skateboard clinics that are being held Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Skate Park underneath I-64 in downtown Charleston.

City Chief of Staff Matthew Sutton says that since the regatta was brought back, these clinics have been a hit with the kids.

“It really ends up being one of the things that the kids have really fun with and the nice thing this year is that I think they’re going to be outside of the skatepark and there going to do a kind of run up and down the Boulevard as well, it’s going to be fun,” Sutton said.

They will also hold an open skate on Sunday, also at 10 a.m.

Goodwin credited everyone who works for the city making this event happen every year.

“Wouldn’t be able to do this enormous event without the help of the workers of the city of Charleston police, fire helps direct traffic, the entire mayor’s office, the entire city manager office, but also our Board of Director’s at the regatta,” she said.

The event will also feature musical performances by The Velvet Brothers, KC and The Sunshine Band, Shelem, Busta Ryhmes, Of the Dell, and Jefferson Starship.

The events will go until Sunday July 6th.

A full list of festivities can be viewed at their website at charlestonregatta.com.