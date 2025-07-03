CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Every year, the Fourth of July holiday gets ranked as one of the deadliest times to be out on the road.

Due to the increased number of drunk driving occurrences that take place during the Independence Day celebrations, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is re-emphasizing their famous message: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

The Metro Valley Highway Safety Program is partnering with NHTSA to remind people of this campaign to keep drunk drivers off the roadway and prevent deadly and unnecessary accidents.

Metro Valley Highway Safety Program Coordinator Roberta Meadows said they will have increased patrols out during this July 4th holiday weekend throughout the 8 counties in the Metro Valley region they serve. She said they will be looking for drunk drivers as well as those who may be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Meadows said it’s obviously illegal to drive drunk and reminds everyone that the limit is .08, but even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. She said if you plan on drinking, plan ahead and get a sober driver or schedule with a ride share.

“Obviously once you start drinking, your judgement is going to be deterred and you might not make the right decisions after you’ve started drinking,” Meadows said.

NHTSA reported that from 2019 to 2023, there were approximately 2,653 traffic fatalities during the July 4th holiday period, 1,679 of whom were the driver and 38% of those drivers were drunk.

NHTSA also reported that the 21-34 age group had the highest percentage of drunk drivers.

Meadows said there’s a big cost to getting behind the wheel drunk research shows.

“The financial impact of impaired driving according to NHTSA, resulted in $57 billion dollars in economic costs for impaired driving last year,” she said. “Everyone celebrates the Fourth of July so there’s more drinking, friends going to parties, so just make the right decision.”

Meadows said people shouldn’t wait until after they started drinking to plan on how to get somewhere, because at that point, one’s judgement will be impaired.

She again reminds people that the consequences of drunk driving are astronomical.

“You could injure yourself, your passengers, it can cause deaths, also to other drivers on the road, plus, not to mention, if you survive, all the financial issues you’re going to get into for drinking and driving.”

NHTSA says to drive 100% sober because Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.