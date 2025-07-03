CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was a photogenic evening along the Kanawha River Thursday, as thousands packed Haddad Riverfront Park for night one of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Nearly 100 boats filled the water near the concert stage to start the July 4th weekend celebrations.

Josh Pantry, a local country music artist took the stage first, warming the crowd up for Carly Pearce, a country music star who hails from Kentucky.

Bolts Willis, a Pratt native, says he enjoys coming each year.

“The music’s great, the people are great,” Willis said. “You get to see the boats; you see the Sternwheelers. Anything you’d want to see to have a good time, it’s here.”

Unlike most, Elkview native Patty Wazelle came to the concert with a vast knowledge of the show’s opener Pantry. She says her and her husband have listened to him at a sports bar multiple time.

“I love Josh. If he goes professional, which I know that he’s going to, I will be at his concert. He is awesome,” Wazelle said in between acts.

Wazelle says Regatta is a special event.

“I love it, love it, love it,” Wazelle said. “You can come out here and spend time, and we’re going to have a blast.”

Wazelle says she was also there to enjoy Pearce’s performance, and those in the area should take advantage of the free concerts.

“It’s free. You can come out here and enjoy yourself. You can party with your friends and your family — whatever you want to do. I love it,” Wazelle said.

The Capitol City began putting on the Sternwheel Regatta back in 1971 after a young teenager encouraged former Mayor John Hutchinson to hold a sternwheel race. Regatta was an annual event every year after that until it was discontinued in 2009. The event was brought back in 2022.

Wazelle says she’s thankful the Regatta is back to stay.

“Regatta used to be here when my kids were little. My kids are grown up now,” Wazelle said. “I’m just glad it’s back, I really am. I’m really glad it’s back.”