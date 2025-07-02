BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. –Two men are in custody after an early morning traffic stop in Cabell County led to the seizure of illegal drugs, a handgun, and cash.

James Lee Ash, 48, and Aaron Paul Donahue, 40, were arrested Monday morning. Ash is charged with a traffic violation, driving under the influence, possession with the intent to deliver and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Donahue is also charged with possession with the intent to deliver and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the, Barboursville Police Department, officers pulled over the Ash and Donahue around 2 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Route 60.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered that Ash the driver, had an active warrant out of Michigan and was driving on a license revoked for DUI. Donahue was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers seized 32 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana, five suboxone strips, scales and bags, a Glock 43X handgun along with ammunition, and $4,525 dollars in U.S. currency.

Ash and Donahue are being held at the Western Regional Jail. Ash’s bail is $50,000 while Donahue’s is $80,000