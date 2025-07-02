HURRICANE, W.Va. — The annual Fourth of July celebration in Hurricane is expected to be bigger and better than ever this year– and all in a brand new location.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards came on 580 Live Wednesday to talk about Friday’s festivities which will take place from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Edwards said the free Independence Day celebration will be located at the new Hurricane Bridge Park this year behind the First Baptist Church of Hurricane.

He said residents shouldn’t miss it.

“There’s a huge sign on Main Street that says Hurricane Bridge Park and if people have been by there, it’s where our four baseball and softball fields are, where our Putnam County Sports Complex is, our disc golf, our playground and all that is, it’s a fairly new park, it’s just a couple years old,” Edwards said.

Edwards said they chose to hold the event there because they wanted to show off the $10 million park, but also because it has the best view for the fireworks display.

Friday’s festivities will kick off with a parade starting at 4 p.m. at Midland Trail in front of Hurricane Middle School. It will make its way down Main Street before ending at the event venue at Bridge Park.

“So, Main Street and Midland Trail are the best places to watch it, and it’s going to be a bigger parade this year than it was last year, we’ve had lots of people sign up,” he said.

And he said signups to participate in the parade are still open.

Edwards said everything that’s part of the July 4th event is free, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of their sponsors, including Putnam County Bank, Best Virginia Heating and Cooling, and the Family Wealth Group.

As part of those free things Edwards said includes Huskey’s Ice Cream. He said last year he believes around 5,500 ice cream cones were given away.

The event will also include free cotton candy, snow cones, watermelons, inflatables, slides, games, a petting zoo, Up Close Magic with Mark Wood, and more.

Edwards said they would also be giving away 1,000 free Independence Day t-shirts.

Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs will be sponsoring the hot dog eating contest that day at 7 p.m.

Edwards said the winner of the hot dot eating contest last year will be taking part in it once again.

“His nickname is the Weiner Eater, everybody needs to come out and watch the Weiner Eater, my friend Jason Dial, he may win again this year,” Edwards said. “I think he usually can eat about 15 to 16 hot dogs in five minutes.”

Then, the Charleston group Rewind the Walkman will perform at 8:30 p.m. This will be followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Edwards said families should make an entire evening of it and definitely don’t miss the fireworks display.

“Even if they don’t show up at 5, if they show up at 7, say 7 to 10 for the event, and then stay from 10 to 10:30 for the fireworks, they are going to be phenomenal this year, best fireworks we’ve ever had, absolutely huge,” Edwards said.

A shuttle bus will be available as well at the Midland Trail side of Bridge Park.