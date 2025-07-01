CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s largest airport is celebrating an $8.3 million dollar investment to support the growth of its general aviation.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on its General Aviation Apron Expansion Project Tuesday.

The $8.3 million infrastructure investment allocated to the airport through state and federal funding grants will expand its general aviation apron by more than 185,000 square feet.

CRW Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri said Tuesday’s event marks only the beginning.

“This is the start to a very busy construction season here at CRW and we’re getting ready for the future of aviation in West Virginia,” Ranieri said.

Raneiri said this investment addresses increased demand, and improves operations and efficiency, not only across the general aviation community, but also by supporting a wide range of private and corporate aircraft, military missions, and Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School.

She said it will also enhance safety and environmental sustainability on the airfield.

Ranieri said that prior to the project being initiated, there were only two active taxiways in the area with multiple cross hatches for navigating.

“By filling in all of the space in between, the planes have more room to maneuver and can maneuver around each other, giving each other a very wide breadth, no chance of coming into too close of contact or causing a taxiway incursion,” she said.

Raneiri said that along with essentially expanding the non-commercial airplane parking lot, the project will update airfield signage and pavement markings, install a modern underground storm water detention system, and relocate key FAA communications cable infrastructure.

She said the storm water system is designed to reduce peak flow rates by 75%, which significantly enhances environmental sustainability.

Representatives from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Jim Justice’s offices were on hand for Tuesday’s ceremony as well as from Congresswoman Carol Miller’s office.

Many local representatives also took part in Tuesday’s ceremony, including Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

Wheeler said investing in infrastructure that will help passengers get from place-to-place by way of air is essential as the state continues to grow its economy.

“What we tend to forget when it comes to transportation is our airports and how pivotal and important they are, not just to our communities, but to economic development, how in today’s world, being able to get to a hub, whether that’s Denver, whether that’s Texas, whether that’s California, whether that’s Myrtle Beach, the opportunity to do so is highly important as we continue to grow our economy” Wheeler said.

In 2022, CRW reported more than 59,000 aircraft operations coming in, from civil, military, and general aviation.

Raneiri said this is a project they’ve been working on for over five years to get off the ground.

She said as the state’s largest airport, this project significantly enhances their ability to compete with other larger airports.

“The general aviation side of the airport welcomes everyone in the state that flies in to do business here in West Virginia, so by having this project, having more room to welcome them, it just advances our mission here, which is to support the economy of West Virginia, and it gives a great impression of our state,” she said.

Wheeler said this project will accommodate continued growth and opportunity for air travel here.

“That’s what this day is about, it’s about growing our airport, growing our infrastructure, and giving the opportunity for every West Virginian throughout this country the opportunity to come home,” Wheeler said.

Ranieri added that this project speaks to the legacy at CRW.

“This project, in particular just shows how this airport is always looking to the future and preparing for what is next.”

Ranieri said they hope to have the project complete by October.